Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.50.

NYSE BDX opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

