Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Critical Survey

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 7 7 0 2.50 DexCom 1 4 13 0 2.67

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus price target of $281.08, indicating a potential upside of 13.34%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $414.47, indicating a potential upside of 16.75%. Given DexCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 5.11% 13.30% 5.60% DexCom 12.69% 27.29% 10.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $17.12 billion 4.21 $874.00 million $10.20 24.31 DexCom $1.48 billion 23.10 $101.10 million $1.84 192.95

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than DexCom. Becton, Dickinson and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DexCom beats Becton, Dickinson and on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for high-throughput single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. It has a strategic partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop new manufacturing lines for injection devices. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products; a collaboration with Companion Medical, Inc.; and a development and commercialization agreement with Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

