Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Beazley from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $$4.75 during trading hours on Friday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

