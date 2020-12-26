Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) (CVE:BRZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 900 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.89 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It principally explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's primary project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bearing Lithium Corp. (BRZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.