Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.25 and last traded at $80.25. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 6.72% of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Women in Leadership ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays Women in Leadership ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.