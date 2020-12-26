Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

