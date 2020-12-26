Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,100.00

Shares of Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,094 ($14.29), with a volume of 72118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,075.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,026.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a current ratio of 52.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L)’s previous dividend of $5.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

