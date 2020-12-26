Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.96 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 1,655,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 434,759 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

