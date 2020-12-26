Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.85

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 131867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

