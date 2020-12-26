Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BIDU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.61.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day moving average of $131.92. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $202.79.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

