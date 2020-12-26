Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI.L) (LON:AXI) Trading Up 2.9%

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (AXI.L) (LON:AXI)’s share price was up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14). Approximately 28,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 64,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.74%.

