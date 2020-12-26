Axe Price Reaches $0.0650 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a market capitalization of $341,702.21 and approximately $108,985.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000136 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 355.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 206.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

