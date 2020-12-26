Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.61. Avinger shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 4,970,220 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the third quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avinger during the third quarter worth $757,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 284.1% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,615,064 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

