Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $161.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Retail Branding and Information Solutions business continues to be hurt by decline in demand owing to retail store and apparel manufacturing closures. Along with its restructuring efforts, the company has been cutting costs to negate the impact of weak demand in some businesses amid the pandemic. The company expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $60-$70 million during 2020 and targets net temporary savings of $150 million for the year. Morover, its strong liquidity position will help it navigate through these troubled times. The company is also poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.91.

Shares of AVY opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average is $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

