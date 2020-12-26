Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv is fast tracking its product launches, which are expected to boost long term prospects of the firm. Significant cost cut measures undertaken by Autoliv is aiding its margins and boosting liquidity profile. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and expected to result into significant savings in 2020 and 2021.The company also fares well on the FCF parameter. However, rising cases of coronavirus in United States of America and Europe are likely to have a negative impact on Autoliv’s earnings and revenues. The company expects net sales to decline 14.5% year over year in 2020. Rising debt levels and soaring raw material costs are also playing spoilsports. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ALV opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Autoliv by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,432,000 after buying an additional 1,513,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 108.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,728,000 after acquiring an additional 877,575 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Autoliv by 11.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFL Advisers LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.3% in the second quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 343,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

