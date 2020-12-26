Aurora Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg. Aurora has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and $647,160.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00047082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00315005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00030349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.