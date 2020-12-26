Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.94

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.99. Auris Medical shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 958,136 shares.

EARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $22.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

