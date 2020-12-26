Augur Price Down 17.6% This Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Augur has a market capitalization of $174.06 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $15.82 or 0.00061764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00042896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00033399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00301283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Augur

Augur (REP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

