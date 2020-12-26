Audius (AUDIO) One Day Volume Tops $502,846.00

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $502,846.00 worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

