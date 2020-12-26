Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Financial Analysis

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers -1.50% 0.75% 0.36% Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Atlas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $821.36 million 1.02 -$16.20 million $0.26 33.62 Atlas $1.13 billion 2.30 $439.10 million $0.78 13.55

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Star Bulk Carriers. Atlas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atlas 0 2 1 0 2.33

Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Atlas has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Atlas.

Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Star Bulk Carriers pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Atlas beats Star Bulk Carriers on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

