Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE:ATH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,474. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,381,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 51.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Athene by 54.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

