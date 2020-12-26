Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.
ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.
NYSE:ATH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,474. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.
In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,381,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 51.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Athene by 54.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
