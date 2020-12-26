Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. 193,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,474. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Athene will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Athene by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 105.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.