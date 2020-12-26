Artfinity Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $77,678.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00042591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00292407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00031756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Artfinity is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

