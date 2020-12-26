Arionum Tops 1-Day Volume of $51.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $123,038.91 and approximately $51.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,755.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $643.62 or 0.02498981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.00508686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.01252021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00641857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00258435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

