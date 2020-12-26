Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $43.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $465,747.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 65,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,646,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,116,979 shares of company stock worth $49,345,869. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ares Management by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 104,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 109.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 222,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,497. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

