Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post sales of $2.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $10.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $234.94 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $620.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCT traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.13. 424,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

