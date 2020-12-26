ArborGen (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.12. ArborGen shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About ArborGen (OTCMKTS:RUBNF)

ArborGen Holdings Limited engages in the forestry genetics business. It produces and sells tree seedlings with a focus on pine, radiate, and eucalyptus species. The company provides its tree seedlings under the ArborGen brand name to forest land owners and managers primarily in the United States, Brazil, and Australasia.

