Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.34. 13,141,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,394% from the average session volume of 879,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.