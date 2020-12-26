AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,146 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.20 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.