AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 82,659 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,659 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

