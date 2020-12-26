AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 51.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,264 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.