AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,723 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.49 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

