AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 138,227 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 138,227 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.10. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKBA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.