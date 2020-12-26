AQR Capital Management LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,672 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Maxar Technologies worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after buying an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,183,000 after buying an additional 72,061 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after buying an additional 187,686 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $18,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 216,835 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR opened at $35.47 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

