AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,381 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

