Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company's Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States."

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 273.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 107,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

