Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APRE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

APRE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. 113,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,396. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $531.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

