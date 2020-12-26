AppCoins Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $387,034.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00041262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00284076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015030 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001680 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

APPC is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

