Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 469,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 590,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

