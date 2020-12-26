Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AINV. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 58,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

