Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.32

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.32 and last traded at $55.38, with a volume of 1067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,710 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,616,000 after acquiring an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 921,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

