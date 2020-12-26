Andrew Moor Sells 800 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,867 shares in the company, valued at C$3,020,644.62.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total value of C$529,578.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Andrew Moor sold 5,300 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.90, for a total value of C$518,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Andrew Moor sold 1,500 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.34, for a total value of C$143,010.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Andrew Moor sold 5,700 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.91, for a total value of C$540,987.00.

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock opened at C$100.26 on Friday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.57 and a 1-year high of C$113.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.45.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.02 by C$1.28. The business had revenue of C$180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.9858047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQB shares. Cormark upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$93.75.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

