AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.43.
ANAB stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.20. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $31.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares during the period.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
