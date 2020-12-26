AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.43.

ANAB stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.20. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

