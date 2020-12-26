AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 358.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

Several research firms have recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

ANAB traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $22.25. 80,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,987. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $608.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

