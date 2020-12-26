Analyzing Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) & Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64% Lake Shore Bancorp 16.49% 5.34% 0.69%

17.0% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbia Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.99%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million 5.90 $54.72 million $0.48 31.96 Lake Shore Bancorp $26.76 million 2.83 $4.09 million N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Lake Shore Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 6, 2020, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

