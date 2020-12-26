Analyzing Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) & Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canada Goose and Simon Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 5 1 13 0 2.42 Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canada Goose presently has a consensus target price of $36.99, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and Simon Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $720.34 million 4.72 $114.05 million $0.98 31.48 Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Volatility and Risk

Canada Goose has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Simon Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 10.27% 16.50% 6.74% Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canada Goose beats Simon Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 29, 2020, it operated 20 retail stores. The company also sells its products through e-commerce, as well as wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Simon Worldwide Company Profile

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

