Analyzing Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) & 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

37.4% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alibaba Group and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 22.56% 12.74% 8.50% 36Kr -26.18% -28.36% -19.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alibaba Group and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 1 23 1 3.00 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus price target of $314.63, suggesting a potential upside of 41.73%. 36Kr has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group and 36Kr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $71.99 billion 8.34 $21.10 billion $6.03 36.82 36Kr $94.17 million 1.15 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats 36Kr on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alibaba Health Internet platforms for pharmaceutical and healthcare products; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. It also operates Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, a delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, and Internet of Things and other services for enterprises; payment and escrow services; and movies, television series, variety shows, animations, and other video content. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered smart speaker. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.