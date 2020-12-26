Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $23.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

10/31/2020 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.20. 265,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $989.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $694,151.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,972 shares of company stock worth $3,069,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $22,636,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $19,759,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 804,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 421,773 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

