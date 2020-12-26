Analysts Set Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) Target Price at GBX 260

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 260 ($3.40).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) alerts:

In other Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) news, insider David Wilton acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,920 ($23,412.59).

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £558.71 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sumo Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L)

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.