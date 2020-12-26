Analysts Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target at $15.75

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,472,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in SciPlay by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in SciPlay by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

